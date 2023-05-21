Sirajul Haq lambastes ruling alliance for failing to ensure public safety

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq who narrowly escaped a “suicide attack” castigated on Sunday the Shehbaz-led government saying incumbents not paying attention to the problems of provinces as they have failed to protect the masses.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, the JI ameer raising questions over his security measures said as a citizen he wanted to know who was behind the attack, adding everyone wants peace, not bulletproof cars.

Siraj expressed grave concerns for neglecting the country’s largest province and said the development of this region is essential for the overall progress of the country but not even a motorway, no road, or factory has been built here in 10 years.

Accusing the ruling class of prioritizing personal benefits, Sirajul Haq said that the officials merely collect salaries and enjoy perks while hiding away in their offices.

This neglect has resulted in a dire situation, with both the central and provincial governments failing to address the problems faced by the masses, he added.

Siraj vowed that JI will continue to raise its voice for Baluchistan’s rights.

PM calls Siraj

Later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JI chief and assured him that the perpetrators of the attack on his convoy would be brought to justice.

The prime minister said they all have to work together to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

He also expressed condolences to the affected families of the suicide attack.