FIA issues new policy for airports across country

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has issued special instructions to the immigration staff posted at all airports to ensure the best facilities as Hajj flight operation 2023 has been kicked off.

FIA has started special Hajj flight operations across the country as the first Hajj flight took off from Karachi and the second flight left from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The directive ensured to provide the best immigration service to Haj pilgrims and special immigration counters have been activated during Hajj flights.

“Senior Hajj pilgrims were provided immigration service without any queue,” an FIA spokesperson added.

FIA authorities directed all immigration officers to ensure implementation of the SOPs along with using face masks, gloves, and sanitizer during duty as well as ensuring attendance of immigration staff during the Hajj operation.