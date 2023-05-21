May 9 tragedy: PTI targets on military installations similar to Indian attacks, says Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif talking to media persons on Sunday said that Pakistani people love their forces while PTI and its leaders are targeting institutions.

Asif said rangers, police, and security forces gave sacrifices against terrorism for the last two decades.

He said security forces are protecting the motherland from snow-capped mountains to Siachen Glacier and from FATA to Afghanistan borders.

Khawaja Asif stressed national unity and commended that people are aware of the forces that are spreading division.

Attackers are not patriots

The defense minister said those who attacked army installations cannot be patriots as soldiers of the Pakistan Army are still giving sacrifices for the defense of the country.

“The attack of May 9 was on the integrity and existence of Pakistan,” Khawaja Asif added.

There is no difference between the Indian attack and May 9 violent mob attacks on Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) and Mianwali Air Base.

“Only the enemy attacks military installations including airbases and GHQ and it is among India’s targets,” Khawaja Asif added.

He regretted the PTI mob who attacked the statues and pictures of the martyrs and war heroes.