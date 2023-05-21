May 9 riots: Over 3,700 miscreants arrested from Punjab

No respite for miscreants who took part in violent events unfolded following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s arrest as the figure of arrested arsonists from Punjab exceeded 3700.

Sources privy to the matter said approximately 2000 individuals have been taken into custody in Lahore alone, while the arrest of more people is going on, raids were conducted in the houses of workers and leaders in Lahore even late at night.

Punjab police spokesperson released a statement and said almost 162 police officers and personnel were injured in Punjab.

Read also: COAS says legal process of trial against perpetrators of 9 May tragedy underway

It was added almost 94 vehicles of police were damaged during the protests with damages to 27, 19, 21, 9, 4, 5, and 3 vehicles in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Attock respectively.

The provincial police chief said the suspects involved in violent destruction were being identified and they would be treated as per law.