Google’s Competitor, Neeva ceases search engine operations to prioritize AI

Neeva, a search engine company founded by a former Google executive, recently announced its decision to shut down its search engine operations.

Instead, the company plans to shift its focus towards the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs).

In a blog post, Neeva highlighted the challenges of creating a new search engine with a small team of just 50 members. The company opted for a subscription-based funding model rather than relying on advertisements, which contrasts with Google’s well-known business model. Interestingly, Neeva’s founder, Sridhar Ramaswamy, previously held the position of senior vice president of advertising and commerce at Google.

Neeva’s subscription model, priced at $5.99 per month or $49.99 for an annual plan, provided users with access to its search browser extension on various platforms, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, iOS, and Android. Additionally, subscribers could benefit from a password manager and a VPN service.

The company officially launched in the United States in 2021 and expanded to other countries in 2022. In January 2023, Neeva introduced NeevaAI, which surpassed Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing Chat by offering AI-powered search query responses. As Bard and Bing Chat were being unveiled, Neeva continued its expansion to additional countries in February.

Unfortunately, these endeavors were insufficient to sustain Neeva’s search business. In the recently published blog post, the company announced its forthcoming closure of the consumer search engine, along with the Neeva.com website. User data will be deleted, and refunds will be issued to customers who subscribed to Neeva Premium. Further details can be found on the company’s FAQ page.

Neeva emphasized that it would continue its operations and shift its focus towards the more effective and affordable development of LLMs for enterprise users. The company expressed its intention to provide further updates on its future plans and team in the coming weeks.

In summary, Neeva’s decision to discontinue its search engine and concentrate on AI and LLM development marks a significant shift in its strategy. The company aims to enhance its efforts in supporting enterprise users and plans to unveil more details about its future endeavors in the near future.**

