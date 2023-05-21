Kacha operation: Sindh IG says no aerial support ‘provided’ to Police against outlaws

Sindh IG talking to SAMAA TV said that due to police strategy in the Kacha operation, the problem of dacoits has now been limited to only four districts, however, Police did not have aerial support which caused difficulties

Kacha dacoits are involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes and now using small islands along the river to hide.

The Sindh top cop said that Sindh Police use different methods amid no aerial support, but Police managed to culminate the ‘honey trap’ method by dacoits of the Kacha area.

Explaining the geography of the Kacha area, he said that the dacoits are now only active between Gudda and Sukkur Barrage—the largest barrage in Pakistan that was built during the British Raj from 1923 to 1932 and was named Lloyd Barrage.

Ghulam Nabi Memon claimed that a considerable area of districts Ghotki, Sukkur, and Kashmore are now safe.

He said the Sindh government has set a price on the heads of 275 criminals and assured them there will be no action against those who would surrender before the writ of law.

Sindh IG Memon said around 20 people have surrendered.

Commenting on the latest weapons being used by dacoits, Memon comments, ‘arms do not matter,’ adding that If criminals have modern weapons, we will also buy modern weapons.“