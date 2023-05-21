India frees 22 Pakistanis including fishermen from jails

After enduring years of captivity in Indian prisons, a group of 22 Pakistani nationals, including nine fishermen, finally found solace as they were released and reunited with their homeland.

The much-awaited homecoming took place through the renowned Wagah border crossing, marking a moment of immense joy and relief for both the released individuals and their families.

Among freed individuals are Qasim, Abdul Manaf Tahim, Sher Ali Sonaro Malla, Achhar Malla, Saleem Doriyo, and Ahmed Jatt, representing diverse backgrounds and stories of resilience.

Read also: Pakistan shows goodwill, frees 198 Indian fishermen

While the release of these 22 captives is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, it also serves as a poignant reminder that 26 other fishermen from the same region remain imprisoned in Indian jails. The plight of these individuals continues to weigh heavily on their families, who anxiously await their loved ones’ safe return.

The tireless efforts of the Fisher-Folk Forum, an organization committed to advocating for the release of imprisoned fishermen in both Pakistan and India, have played a vital role in securing the freedom of these 22 Pakistani nationals.