Karachi, Lahore Hajj flight operations kick off with first 609 pilgrims

In a remarkable start to the Hajj 2023, the cities of Karachi and Lahore witnessed the commencement of Hajj flight operations, as the first batch of 602 pilgrims embarked on their sacred journey.

Seen off by senior officials and hundreds of relatives, around 330 pilgrims from Pakistan’s financial hub of Karachi departed around 4am from Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The flight destined for Madina took off with 330 passengers on board.

In Lahore, 279 pilgrims left for Madina by private flight from Lahore while 17,260 pilgrims will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj through various flights from Lahore Airport.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the esteemed national flag carrier, has announced its utilization of a fleet comprising Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft for this year’s Hajj operations.

In an effort to facilitate the pilgrimage, PIA will oversee a total of 315 special and scheduled flights, catering to approximately 65,000 passengers who intend to embark on this sacred religious obligation.

However, amidst the prevailing economic challenges and rampant inflation within the country, the number of individuals embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage has witnessed a drastic decline compared to previous years.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan stands among the leading nations where the Hajj is regarded with exceptional reverence and enthusiasm, attracting a substantial number of pilgrims who undertake the journey from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia annually.