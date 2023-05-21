Imran Khan questions establishment’s motive behind “minus-Imran” campaign

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday raised concerns over a perceived conspiracy to exclude his party from eligibility for future elections, claiming that pressure is being exerted on judges and courts to deny PTI any relief.

In a virtual address to the workers, PTI chairman accused the establishment of plotting against his party’s eligibility for future elections, asserting that there is a concerted effort to sideline his party from the political landscape.

He questioned the motives behind the speculated “minus-Imran” campaign.

The ex-PM alleged that pressure is being applied to judges and courts to prevent PTI from gaining any legal relief.

Imran Khan further expressed his willingness to bear the consequences of being “minus,” asserting that if his absence would benefit Pakistan, he is prepared to take that path.

He dismissed calls for him to leave the country, emphasizing that he has no hidden properties abroad.

Moreover, Imran Khan raised questions about the legitimacy of caretaker governments, arguing that elections have not been held as per constitutional requirements, thus rendering these interim administrations illegal.

PTI chairman said that Pakistan has swayed from the path of Constitution and was running on ‘doctrine of necessity’.