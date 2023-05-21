Three terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Tank IBO

Security forces gunned down three terrorists while two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, three terrorists were killed on the spot.

During fierce fire exchange, 39-year-old Naik Muhammad Atiq from district Chakwal and 36-year-old Naik Rajab Ali from district Attock, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“The killed terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens,” the military’s media wing said.

“The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.