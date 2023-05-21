Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore?

In an unfortunate turn of events following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, a mob ransacked and burnt the only residence of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Lahore Cantt on May 9.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, PTI workers and supporters took to the streets across the country, expressing their anger and resorting to acts of violence. They vandalized and set fire to public and private properties.

Similarly, PTI workers in Lahore entered Lahore Garrison and set ablaze the popular shopping center “The Mall of Lahore,” before proceeding to the Corps Commander House. Angry protesters targeted Jinnah House, ransacking it and setting it on fire.

Watch the video below to have in-depth details regarding the history of Jinnah House and findings of the investigators;