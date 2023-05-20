Hrithik Roshan sends birthday wishes to Jr NTR, hints at collaboration in War 2

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extends birthday wishes to Jr NTR and drops hints about their collaboration in War 2. Speculations rise as the two stars reportedly prepare to co-star in the highly anticipated film.

Hrithik took to Twitter to convey his birthday greetings to Jr NTR, not only in Telugu but also with a suggestive message about meeting on the “battlefield.” He wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield), my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend).”

Fans of both actors were thrilled to see Hrithik’s tweet, expressing their excitement for their upcoming collaboration. One fan page tweeted, “Thanks for the wishes, Sir… Looking forward to the movie.” Another fan page wrote, “Thank you, hero. Waiting for you both.” Social media was abuzz with a fan-made poster of War 2 featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR standing back-to-back, as well as a fan-made teaser showcasing action scenes from their respective films. A tweet exclaimed, “This one is unexpected, both my favorites! Can’t wait to see you on screen together.”

War, released in 2019, was directed by Siddharth Anand, who has recently delivered the blockbuster Pathaan and is currently working on his next project, Fighter, with Hrithik. War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame, will mark Hrithik’s return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. While fans eagerly await confirmation from Yash Raj Films regarding Jr NTR’s role in the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously announced that War 2 would be the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the events of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

As the anticipation builds, movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of War 2, while reveling in the prospect of witnessing the dynamic collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on the silver screen.