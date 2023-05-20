Ken Doll, Rakhi Sawant’s open conversation about fame

Pakistani social media sensation Adnan Zafar, popularly known as Ken Doll, and Bollywood personality Rakhi Sawant recently joined forces in an unexpected yet delightful crossover. The pair engaged in a lively and entertaining conversation during their PAADcast, shedding light on the challenges they face as celebrities.

The video begins with Zafar humorously expressing the difficulties of being famous, remarking how every morning he wakes up and realizes he is still in the spotlight. Sawant, known for her controversial persona in Bollywood, empathizes with Zafar and agrees that their struggles often go unrecognized. She asserts, “People don’t understand our struggles.”

In a playful manner, Zafar adds, “I feel sorry for those who have yet to discover us. Imagine living a life without knowing Ken and Rakhi. It must be so dull.” The conversation then delves into the “challenges” of managing an overwhelming influx of social media notifications, responding to messages from devoted fans and sponsors, and the complexities of juggling multiple bank accounts.

Furthermore, Zafar and Sawant express their newfound environmental consciousness. When asked about their environmental responsibilities, Sawant shares her concerns about global warming and her decision to reduce paper usage by opting for bank transfers instead of cash transactions. She explains, “I worry about global warming and the environment. I decided to avoid cash transactions to minimize paper wastage. Only bank transfers for me.”

Amidst the discussion, host Ali Sufian Wasif shares a separate clip of his conversation with Sawant, praising her genuine concerns about societal hypocrisy and problems. Wasif expresses his gratitude for Sawant’s efforts in raising her voice for the betterment of the future.

The conversation takes various turns, ranging from questioning the significance of celebrating birthdays to discussing the inherent selfishness of humans. Sawant passionately remarks, “Humans are so selfish. They take in air to breathe, but what do they give?” Wasif responds with seriousness, stating, “This is not something we learn in school. I appreciate your initiative.” The duo also touches upon politics, with Sawant philosophizing about politicians fighting elections and the absence of peace. Wasif earnestly expresses the need for more individuals like Sawant.

The engaging conversation between Zafar, Wasif, and Sawant serves as a testament to their ability to entertain and connect with their dedicated fan bases. Through their podcast episode, they offer a lighthearted exploration of the highs and lows of their individual journeys, captivating audiences along the way.