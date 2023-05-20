Any effort to create wedge between Army and people not condonable: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that any effort to create wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), He said this while addressing the garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters during his visit to Lahore on Saturday.

The Army Chief laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Gen Asim Munir was given briefing on events of 9th May (Black Day). He also visited Jinnah House and an Army installation which were blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters.

During interaction with the soldiers, the COAS said that legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in 9 May tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan.

He emphasised that Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances.

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation, InshAllah.”

Later, the Army Chief also visited Services Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well-being of DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured by political miscreants during May 9 incident.

Gen Asim Munir also visited Qurban Lines and met with police officials and paid homage to Shuhada of Police, appreciated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the riots/vandalism and assured Army’s full support to the LEAs for their capacity enhancement, intelligence sharing and training. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.