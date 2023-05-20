First Hajj flight to take off from Karachi on Sunday

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, announced on Saturday that the first Hajj flight would depart from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at 0450 hours on Sunday.

During a press conference, the minister revealed that approximately 175,000 people would embark on the spiritual journey to perform Hajj rites this year, participating in both government and private schemes.

Minister Talha Mahmood further disclosed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had refunded Rs55,000 as the ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims, depositing it into their bank accounts.

He explained that initially, the ministry had planned to arrange Qurbani (sacrifice) for the pilgrims. However, due to a delay in the decision, the majority of pilgrims had already made their own arrangements for this sacred rite.

Talha advised pilgrims from both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs55,000 from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj, as this amount would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

He stated that Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, ensuring a convenient process for purchasing the required coupons.

“In case of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, complaints can be lodged directly with the accounts officer of the ministry at 0519208552,” he added.

The minister announced that this year, over 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Islamabad International Airport, marking a significant increase from the 16,000 pilgrims served last year.

He highlighted that this efficient facility aimed to streamline immigration and customs procedures for intending pilgrims departing from the federal capital, enabling them to swiftly begin their spiritual journey.

Talha further emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the ‘Road to Makkah’ project to other airports in Pakistan, revealing plans to extend this convenient service to additional cities, including Lahore and Karachi, next year.

He noted that the recent visit of the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan had played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

With expectations of a record-breaking number of pilgrims, he assured that meticulous arrangements had been made to ensure a seamless Hajj experience for the estimated 175,000 Pakistanis participating in the pilgrimage this year.

The minister clarified that free Hajj provisions would not be permitted, but efforts were underway to provide comprehensive assistance to the pilgrims, including dedicated Hajj assistants to guide them throughout their journey.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the 250 million Pakistani people towards Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscoring the deep-rooted connection between the Pakistani populace and the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.