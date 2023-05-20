BTS member Jimin sets new Spotify record as Soloist, surpassing Jungkook

Jimin, a member of BTS, continues to make waves as a soloist, breaking another record on Spotify and surpassing the achievement of fellow BTS member Jungkook. With his song ‘Like Crazy’ debuting at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, Jimin now holds the record for the biggest streaming year by a K-Pop soloist in Spotify’s history.

In April 2023, ‘Like Crazy’ became the fastest K-pop soloist track to reach 300 million streams on Spotify and spent four weeks on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. The recent news of Jimin’s new record quickly spread across the internet, causing a flurry of excitement among his dedicated fanbase. According to The BTS Chart on Twitter, Jimin accumulated a massive 759 million views on Spotify in 2023, surpassing Jungkook’s previous record of 757 million in 2022. This achievement solidifies Jimin’s popularity and cements his status as a beloved figure in the world of K-pop.

‘Like Crazy’ has not only crossed the milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify but has also found success on various Spotify Daily Top Songs country charts, including major music markets like the USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Fans of K-pop expressed their excitement over Jimin’s accomplishment, recognizing it as a historic moment. They praised his remarkable achievements and unique influence, noting that he has achieved such feats without the typical support of radio, TikTok, playlists, or label backing. The impact of his success is felt beyond K-pop, with fans acknowledging his global significance.

As ‘Like Crazy’ continues to dominate charts, Jimin’s album FACE has also made its mark, spending four weeks in the top 60 of the Billboard 200 chart. With his consistent achievements and growing fan base, Jimin’s influence as a solo artist shines brightly, solidifying his status as a living legend in the music industry.