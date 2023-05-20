LAS introduces Pakistan’s first legislation on mediation

Legal Aid Society - Pakistan presented the “Gilgit Baltistan Mediation Bill 2023” to GB Cabinet, GB Legislative Assembly members in the presence of the GB Chief Court.

The first standalone legislative instrument mandating mediation in Pakistan while providing ample space to the legal fraternity to participate actively in the process while also maintaining the sanctity of non-decision-based customary dispute resolution forums. The bill includes best practices from provincial laws across Pakistan and global legislative while addressing gaps identified during implementation of these laws.

As the bill has been tabled and received overwhelming support from cabinet members who vowed to table it for debate at the earliest. 54 individuals from GB belonging to community organisations, legal fraternity, religious dispute resolution forums were being trained on the standard, IMI compliant by the Pakistan Mediators Association.

The bill, if passed as a law, will allow parties to settle their disputes through mediation in a completely confidential manner and file settlement agreements in respective courts against which court decrees will be issued.

The Honourable Chief Judge Gilgit Baltistan committed to providing space within the chief court to Musaliha International Center for Arbitration & Dispute Resolution (MICADR) in Gilgit and Skardu and to recognise MICADR as a court recognised ADR Center