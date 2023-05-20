Pakistan reports another monkeypox case as tally rises to four

In a concerning development, another case of monkeypox has emerged in Pakistan, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to four.

The dangerous virus has been identified in a woman who recently arrived in the country from Saudi Arabia.

The health ministry has swiftly responded to contain the spread of the disease and provide necessary medical assistance.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad confirmed the diagnosis of a 19-year-old female patient with monkeypox.

Read more: Pakistan confirms third monkeypox case

The patient is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s isolation ward, and her condition is reported to be satisfactory.

It is worth noting that all four confirmed cases in Pakistan thus far have been linked to international travel.

The first two individuals diagnosed with monkeypox had received appropriate medical care. One of them was successfully treated at PIMS, while the other underwent home quarantine and both have since recovered.

However, unfortunately, the third case involved a woman who could not survive the infection.