Fans outraged at Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali for choosing controversial script of ‘Tere Bin’

The recent episodes of Geo Television Network’s popular drama serial “Tere Bin” have ignited a storm of controversy and left fans outraged. What was expected to be a romantic sequence between the main leads, Meerab and Murtasim, turned into a display of extreme hatred and obnoxious behavior.

Meerab’s act of slapping and spitting on Murtasim has been heavily condemned by fans, who believe that such actions are unjustifiable and see no room for redemption after such ugly behavior.

The backlash from fans has been intense, with many demanding the immediate end of the drama. Prior to this incident, fans were already debating Meerab’s behavior, but the promo for the upcoming episode has only added fuel to the fire. The promo hinted at a bedroom scene where Meerab is seen sitting and crying while Murtasim leaves the room, leading fans to speculate that the male lead forcefully consummated his marriage with Meerab.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the actors portraying the main characters, are now facing the wrath of their fans, who blame them for choosing a script that has taken such a wrong turn. Many fans accuse Wahaj Ali of not thoroughly reading the script beforehand. Fans are eagerly awaiting a response from both actors after episodes 45 and 46, and they are also hoping that the upcoming episode will prove the promos to be misleading.

Amidst their anger and agitation, fans express their desire for a more humane approach from the actors and the production team of “Tere Bin.” Some fans vehemently state that they no longer want a happy ending for Murtasim and Meerab, as their relationship has been toxic from the beginning. However, a few fans are still concerned about the well-being of the characters and hope for their salvation in the next episode.

Fans have flooded Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali’s official social media accounts with messages expressing their concerns and disappointment. The situation remains tense as viewers anxiously await the resolution of the ongoing drama and the actors’ response to the backlash.