Jumping ship: Another PIA flight steward slips away in Canada

A flight steward from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ‘slipped away’ in Canada, adding to a growing number of similar incidents.

The flight steward identified as Muntazir Mehdi, was assigned to a flight from Lahore to Toronto where he arrived on Thursday.

According to reports, the missing crew member was scheduled to be on duty for PIA flight 798 from Toronto to Lahore on Friday.

However, he did not report to the hotel along with the rest of the staff for the flight.

Interestingly, it has been noted that this is not an isolated incident, as four other female and male crew members have ‘slipped away’ before Muntazir Mehdi.

The aviation authority has not submitted data to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for their repatriation.

What adds to the intrigue surrounding these cases is the fact that the Pakistani citizenships of the previously missing crew members of the national flag carrier have not been revoked.

In contrast, when such incidents are reported in other countries, their citizenships are promptly revoked.

Furthermore, it has been alleged that those who manage to slip away also get their national identity cards (NICs) renewed easily.