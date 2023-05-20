Indian sari undergoes modern renaissance in London exhibition

An exhibition in London is set to celebrate the revival of the traditional Indian sari, showcasing around 60 innovative and trailblazing examples that have reimagined the garment for the modern age.

According to curator Priya Khanchandani, the sari has experienced its most rapid transformation in the past decade. From everyday sari styles donned by young working women in Delhi and Mumbai to the stunning creation that graced the prestigious Met Gala in New York, the exhibition highlights the sari’s renaissance in the 21st century.

View this post on Instagram

Khanchandani noted that she first witnessed this reawakening in 2015 when she encountered designers in Delhi who were reshaping the sari into a fashionable everyday garment. The sari was now being embraced by younger women, including intellectuals, writers, and artists, who wore it in unexpected ways. Previously seen as attire for special occasions and weddings, the sari had undergone a remarkable shift, even being paired with T-shirts and sneakers. Khanchandani attributed this transformation to the rise of mass consumerism, social media, and the expanding urban middle class in India.

View this post on Instagram

Digital media played a significant role in spreading these trends, particularly among the country’s youth, turning the way saris were worn into a grassroots movement. Despite its rich history, it was only last year that a sari made its debut at the renowned Met Gala in New York, with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla donning a stunning gold ensemble designed by Sabyasachi.

View this post on Instagram

The exhibition not only showcases extravagant couture saris but also explores the boundaries pushed by Indian designers through various experiments. For instance, the Little Shilpa brand’s “Raj Kilt,” which combines elements of a kilt and a sari, reflects the cross-cultural experiences of designer Shilpa Chavan, who studied in Britain. Among the most captivating exhibits are saris adorned with sequins crafted from recycled X-ray images and distressed denim saris. However, the exhibition also highlights the sari’s role in expressing ideas of identity and resistance.

The Gulabi Gang, a group combating domestic violence, including sexual abuse and child marriage in rural India, has adopted bright pink saris along with bamboo sticks as symbols of their movement. The exhibition features these saris alongside a purple silk sari embroidered with sequins and crystals by the brand Papa Don’t Preach, which removed the “womenswear” label from its messaging after the sari was worn by ALOK, the founder of the #DeGenderFashion movement.