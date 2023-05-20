Controversy deepens as Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged WhatsApp pleas to investigating officer surface

The Chief Investigating Officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, who played a key role in the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in a prominent drugs case, is now facing a controversy of his own.

Wankhede has been charged with corruption, but in a recent development, he has submitted alleged WhatsApp conversations with Shah Rukh Khan as evidence to defend himself against these charges.

According to these purported WhatsApp exchanges between Wankhede and the superstar, Shah Rukh pleads with the officer to release his son and expresses his concerns about Aryan’s well-being. He acknowledges that his son may have deviated from the right path but emphasizes that Aryan does not deserve to be imprisoned. Shah Rukh respectfully addresses Wankhede as “Sameer Sahab” and implores him to consider the impact of jail time on his son, stating that it would break him.

One of the text messages shared by India Today reads, “But my son is not part of that, please. You also know that. You know his part is minuscule in it. All he needs is reformation, and for that, he has had his quota, and I will also follow suit with what we talked in terms of making him a better person.”

Shah Rukh reportedly continues, “Please man, I beg you, there is nothing from my side that is a participant in the vested interests. I went out of my way and without even knowing them, called and begged them not to involve my child in their politics. The people here and also the person in the North. I spoke as a father to them and even chided them that they are harming my kid in their selfish interests.”

Assuring Wankhede that his son would undergo a transformation and become someone they could both be proud of, Shah Rukh expresses gratitude for the officer’s invaluable assistance. He expresses a desire to meet Wankhede in person, offering a heartfelt hug, and applauds his mission of eradicating drug consumption, extending his willingness to offer any support possible.

The alleged text messages also see Shah Rukh asking Wankhede to consider his request favorably, emphasizing the importance of keeping his son away from the stigma of being a convict in a notorious prison. He pleads with Wankhede not to break his family’s heart and emphasizes that he loves his children just as Wankhede loves his own.

It is essential to note that these alleged text messages have not been independently verified or cross-checked for authenticity. They are said to be part of Wankhede’s petition submitted in response to the corruption charges leveled against him in relation to Aryan’s drugs case.

The ongoing legal battle surrounding Aryan’s arrest has attracted significant attention from the media and the public. These purported conversations between Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar in India, and Wankhede have added another layer of complexity to an already high-profile controversy.