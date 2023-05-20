Pakistani-Canadian horror film ‘In Flames’ premieres at Cannes 2023

“In Flames,” a Pakistani-Canadian horror film directed by Zarrar Kahn, made its highly anticipated debut at the renowned Cannes Film Festival on May 19 as part of the Directors’ Fortnight selection. The movie, set in Pakistan, is scheduled to be screened until May 27, and it marks the first Pakistan-set film in Directors’ Fortnight since Jamil Dehlavi’s The Blood of Hussain in 1980, according to Variety.

Produced by Anam Abbas and executive produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray, In Flames is part of XYZ’s New Visions slate. The film revolves around a mother and daughter whose lives are disrupted by the reappearance of individuals from their past, both real and supernatural. Their fragile existence is endangered, and their only hope lies in their bond and inner strength to overcome the menacing forces that threaten to consume them. In Flames delves into themes of women’s rights and challenges patriarchal norms.

The cast of In Flames graced the Cannes red carpet, radiating excitement for the film’s world premiere. They captured unforgettable moments, shared warm embraces, and expressed their delight at being part of such a prestigious event. Adnan Shah Tipu was seen conveying his gratitude with a gesture inside the screening venue. The rest of the cast enthusiastically shared selfies and red-carpet photos on their Instagram Stories. The film garnered a standing ovation at Cannes, as proudly announced by the filmmakers on the official Instagram account.

Originally intended to be a drama about a young woman and her secret boyfriend, In Flames evolved into a thrilling narrative, drawing inspiration from Zarrar Kahn’s previous short films, Dia (2018, 24 minutes) and Pak (eight minutes). The director, currently based in Canada but born and raised in Karachi, explained that the film’s themes became more relevant to the current situation in Pakistan, particularly concerning women’s rights and property rights. He expressed the belief that In Flames is not only a film he could make but also a film that needs to be made.

Kahn sees In Flames as a vital contribution to the global discourse on women’s rights, extending beyond Pakistan and South Asia. He pointed out that women’s rights are under threat worldwide, citing examples such as the United States and Iran. The film encapsulates the turbulent state of the world and serves as a catalyst for reactions and discussions. Moreover, Kahn emphasized the importance of experiencing the film in theaters, where the shared emotions and communal space can enhance the impact of the characters’ journey on the audience.

In Flames not only aims to challenge patriarchal structures but also stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of women. Anam Abbas, the film’s producer and one of the founders of the Aurat March movement in Pakistan, believes that In Flames will inspire activists to continue their progress, highlighting the universal nature of the women’s rights conversation.

As Pakistani cinema enjoys a renaissance with films like Joyland and The Legend of Maula Jatt making waves internationally, Kahn stressed the need for a sustainable film industry in Pakistan. He highlighted the absence of dedicated film organizations or legislation to support and promote the country’s cinema, calling for necessary steps to nurture its growth.