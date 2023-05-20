Arnold Schwarzenegger retires from iconic ‘Terminator’ role

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, renowned for his portrayal of the Terminator, has officially announced his retirement from the beloved character.

After reprising the role multiple times since the original 1984 film directed by James Cameron, Schwarzenegger has made the decision to bid farewell to the iconic cyborg due to the lukewarm reception of recent Terminator movies.

The first Terminator film introduced Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, a target of a relentless cyborg from the future on a mission to alter history. Schwarzenegger returned in Cameron’s acclaimed sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where his cyborg character transformed into a protector. While the initial installments garnered critical acclaim and box office success, the subsequent sequels released between 2003 and 2019 failed to replicate their predecessors’ achievements.

Despite Schwarzenegger’s involvement in most of these sequels, excluding Terminator: Salvation during his tenure as the Governor of California, he has expressed his decision not to reprise the role of the Terminator due to the underwhelming response from audiences. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger stated, “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea.”

Acknowledging the disappointing outcomes of the last two Terminator films, the 75-year-old actor reflected on his success and fondness for the character, highlighting the first three movies as great successes. However, the subsequent entries, Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate, did not resonate with Schwarzenegger due to their weak storytelling.

Terminator: Dark Fate was intended to revive the franchise with the highly anticipated reunion of Schwarzenegger and Hamilton’s characters but ultimately disappointed at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

While James Cameron has expressed his desire to return to the series, aligning with Schwarzenegger’s prediction of its continuation, the future of the Terminator franchise hinges on the emergence of a fresh and captivating concept to revitalize the beloved series. Only time will tell if someone can breathe new life into the Terminator universe and prevent it from fading into obscurity.