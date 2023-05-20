Janhvi Kapoor Transforms into a Mermaid in Magical Promotion for ‘The Little Mermaid’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor captivates in a promotional video for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, where she turns into a mermaid and recites a Hindi poem for two young girls. The upcoming film, a reimagined version of the classic fairy tale, is set to hit theaters at the end of the month.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the enchanting video, urging viewers to immerse themselves in the wonders of The Little Mermaid, where love knows no bounds and wishes come true. In the 45-second clip, Janhvi enters a room where two little girls are playing dress-up, remarking that they resemble Princess Ariel. The girls eagerly request her to recite a poem.

Seated with the young fans, Janhvi begins reciting the popular Hindi poem “Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai” (The fish is the queen of the water). As she recites, glimpses of Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel underwater are intercut. When Janhvi reaches the line “Bahar nikalo toh…” (when you take her out…), she reveals that she transforms into Princess Ariel herself. The visual effects showcase her metamorphosis into a mermaid, much to the delight of the young girls.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside a star-studded cast including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The film also features beloved characters like Sebastian the crab portrayed by Daveed Diggs, Flounder the fish played by Jacob Tremblay, and Scuttle the seagull voiced by Awkwafina. Additionally, actress Simone Ashley portrays Princess Ariel’s sister, Indira, who is also a mermaid.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Hindi drama film Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She has recently completed filming for Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The talented actress is set to make her Telugu debut in NTR 30, opposite Jr NTR, as announced earlier this year.