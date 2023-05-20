US reports case of atypical mad cow disease

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Friday an atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), commonly called mad cow disease, in an older beef cow at a slaughter plant in South Carolina.

USDA said the animal never entered slaughter channels and the agency did not expect any trade impacts as a result.

It was the seventh detection of BSE in the United States since 2003 and all but one have been atypical.

“This finding of an atypical case will not change the negligible risk status of the United States and should not lead to any trade issues,” USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a statement.

Mad cow disease, scientifically known as Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), is a transmissible neurodegenerative disease that affects cattle. It is caused by abnormal proteins called prions.

The disease gained significant attention in the 1990s when it was discovered that it could be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated beef products. In humans, the disease is referred to as variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD).

Mad cow disease affects the central nervous system of infected animals, causing progressive neurological symptoms.

Cattle may display abnormal behaviour, such as aggression, lack of coordination, and difficulty in movement. As the disease progresses, affected animals may experience weight loss, decreased milk production, and ultimately, severe neurological impairment.

Mad cow disease, or variant vCJD in humans, is a serious and potentially fatal condition.

Symptoms in humans include progressive neurological deterioration, psychiatric symptoms, and eventually, severe disability or death.