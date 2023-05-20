Uorfi Javed Claps Back at Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Costume Slavery’ Tweet

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet about ‘costume slavery’ featuring Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 has garnered a response from Uorfi Javed. Aishwarya Rai had donned a black and silver hooded gown by Sophie Couture for her appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

Vivek Agnihotri had shared a photo of Aishwarya Rai smiling and posing for the paparazzi while her assistant adjusted her dress on the carpet. In his tweet, Agnihotri raised the issue of ‘costume slavery’, stating that it is predominantly observed among female celebrities, with assistants attending to their uncomfortable fashion choices. He questioned the growing trend and expressed concern about the oppressive nature of such practices.

Uorfi Javed reacted to Vivek’s remarks by tweeting, “Mai jaan na chalti hu aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee hai? Aapko dekh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai, fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi” (I want to know from which fashion school have you received your degree? It seems you have a good understanding of fashion, you should have directed the Fashion movie)!“ Uorfi referred to the movie “Fashion” (2008), directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, which explores the fashion industry.

Following their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan returned to Mumbai. Aishwarya was spotted wearing an oversized grey and green shirt paired with black pants, while Aaradhya wore a black top and grey pants for their travel.

Aishwarya Rai is widely recognized as one of the prominent Indian figures on the international stage, particularly at Cannes. The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture shared details about the actor’s dress, describing it as a “mind-blowing creation” from their Cannes Capsule Collection, featuring lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset, and crystals.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 commenced on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Alongside Aishwarya, other Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, and Mrunal Thakur have also made their presence felt at Cannes 2023.