Android 14 empowers users with privacy-first screen recording

Android 14’s upcoming release promises to enhance the screen recording feature with a focus on privacy.

The beta version of Android 14 is already accessible for select smartphones, and Google recently rolled out the second beta update, allowing users to delve into the forthcoming operating system and its array of novel functionalities.

One particularly intriguing addition is the search giant’s endeavor to transform screen recording into a privacy-conscious attribute.

Currently, stock Android’s screen recording capability empowers users to deactivate sound recording and conceal touch gestures.

However, the revamped screen recording functionality in Android 14 will introduce more comprehensive privacy options.

Among these enhancements is the ability to restrict recording to a specific application or safeguard sensitive details such as notifications while recording is in progress.

Mishaal Rahman, in his illuminating Twitter thread, exemplifies the workings of these two features.

Upon initiating screen recording for a single app, a carousel materializes, displaying recently opened applications.

A complete list of all apps is also conveniently accessible. Exiting the app during recording temporarily obscures the screen, rendering it black until the user returns to the app.

Consequently, any actions performed outside the designated app remain unrecorded.

Alternatively, users can opt to record the entire screen while concealing sensitive information such as notifications.

Interestingly, the recording hides the entire status bar, ensuring that potentially private data remains undisclosed.

It is worth noting that certain Android overlays, including Samsung’s OneUI, already incorporate privacy-oriented functionalities for screen recording.

However, Android 14’s native implementation marks the first instance of such features being directly integrated into the Android operating system.