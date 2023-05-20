Maryam Nawaz supports military courts for May 9 incident cases

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz while expressing her support for trying the May 9 incident cases in military courts, emphasized that while she does not advocate for transferring civil cases to military courts, it is crucial to address the prevailing state of civil courts.

Addressing religious scholars and Ulema at a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, she pointed out that civil courts have become embroiled in controversy and politicisation, raising concerns about the future of justice in such circumstances.

Maryam Nawaz said that it is not even three months since she assumed the responsibility, and she has the responsibility to activate all the wings, adding that religious scholars can play an active role in the party as people listen to them, and they have a place in the society.

Turning her guns towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, the PML-N senior vice president said that Pakistan is our land, we have lived in this soil, but the country is in the grip of a “fitna” who was launched to destroy Pakistan. She said, “He destroyed the country, our social values, attacked our religion, and received funding from enemy countries.

The PML-N chief organiser further said that the name of conspiracy and fitna against Pakistan is Imran Khan, adding that she does not want to use religion for politics. “There is no greater crime than using religion for politics, she said and added religion was used to promote politics against opponents.

Maryam Nawaz said that on May 9, the PTI did a very heinous act and desecrated the monuments of the martyrs. “Imran Khan put the country on fire when he was held accountable for his theft. He used religion to misguide women and children. The use of religion for politics is a crime,” he added.

Censuring Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to play religious card for political gains, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is responsible to tarnish the social and religious fabric of the society.

Ms Nawaz lamented that Imran Khan inflicted irreparable loss to the vital interests of country to such an extent as our eternal enemy could not prove successful to harm the country in 75 years.

Terming Al-Qadir trust case as a biggest scandal of corruption, she said that Imran Khan caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer and there was no political vengeance behind Imran Khan’s arrest.

The Sharif scion said that lame excuses are being presented in the court of law by PTI leaders to gain leniency whereas PML-N leaders faced their cases with courage and determination.