Nooran Makhdoom sparks debate by defending marital rape in ‘Tere Bin’

In a society where discussions surrounding sensitive issues such as marital rape often remain shrouded in silence, writer Nooran Makhdoom has made headlines with her courageous portrayal of the subject in “Tere Bin.”

Her recent statements have sparked a passionate debate and opened up a much-needed conversation about the rights and safety of women within the institution of marriage.

Nooran’s bold writing and subsequent comments have shattered societal taboos surrounding the topic of marital rape, a deeply pervasive issue that often goes unaddressed due to cultural and legal barriers. To all the backlash that she faced after the latest episode of ‘Tere Bin’ was aired, she responded by saying “It’s a situation which was the demand of the serial that will lead to the climax,” shutting down all the critics. “If the audience isn’t getting it, I can’t change it,” she added. She also asked the viewers to calm down and take the drama serial for the sake of just a drama, nothing real, “It’s just a drama. They should wait for the entire story to unfold instead of taking issue with every episode.”

In her writing, the role of a victimized spouse excellently played by Yumna Zaidi (Meera) has delivered a compelling performance, shedding light on the emotional and physical trauma endured by countless women in similar situations.

By taking on this challenging role, Nooran has positioned herself as a voice for the voiceless, urging society to confront the reality of ‘marital rape’ and its damaging effects. Her statements have drawn attention to the urgent need for legal reforms and social change to protect the rights and well-being of married women.

However, the writer’s stance has also ignited a heated debate among various sections of society. Critics argue that discussing marital rape openly may undermine the sanctity of marriage and challenge deeply rooted cultural beliefs.

The ‘Tere Bin’ writer shut all the trolls and criticizers by adding, “It’s not like this has happened onscreen for the first time, It’s just that this project has received such wide recognition that people reacted strongly to the recent twist.”

She also said in her interview with ‘Arab News,’ that the scene where Meerab slapped Murtasim was not initially written in the script but was later on added during the shoot to add to the intensity of the scene, she also said that what she highlighted in her script is not something which has not been covered before.

Earlier, Iqra Aziz and Imran Ashraf’s drama “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” also got extreme backlash for covering the sensitive issue of ‘marital rape.’ Though the drama ended up being a huge success. Fans and critics look forward to the ending of the most watched drama “Tere Bin” and after the latest promo, things have taken a sharp turn and an unexpected yet epic ending is expected by the viewers.