Sindh Moorat March rejects verdict of Shariat Court

Sindh Moorat March has vehemently rejected the recent decision by the Shariat Court, denouncing it as biased and unfair.

During a joint press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday, prominent members of the community including Shahzadi Rai, expressed their strong opposition to the ruling, asserting that they do not recognize its legitimacy.

Rai emphasized that this ruling could lead to a rise in violence against transgender individuals and further marginalize them within society.

She pointed out that the Federal Sharia Court’s decision failed to address the systemic oppression faced by the transgender community.

Rai criticized the court’s silence on the ongoing massacres and discrimination faced by the community, highlighting the absence of acknowledgment regarding their oppressed and subjugated status.

She asserted that this decision reflects a lack of support and empathy from the state, likening the treatment of the transgender community to that of a stepmother.

The representatives further highlighted the stark contrast with neighbouring Muslim country where transgender persons enjoy full rights and acceptance.

They expressed collective disbelief at the decision of the Shariat Court, characterizing it as heavily influenced by a right-wing ideology.

They pointed out that the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PMA) had classified transgender persons suffering from ‘mental illness’.

This categorization was unfounded and served to further marginalize an already vulnerable community, the representatives said.

Referring to the ruling, they raised whether individuals who are unable to reproduce would be designated as transgender on their national identity cards.

Hina Baloch claimed that the decision reflected an international agenda pursued by right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) which aimed to perpetuate a conspiracy against the transgender community.

She suggested that Iran could serve as an example for legislation pertaining to the rights and concerns of the community.

She pointed out that Iran has implemented measures to address the unique challenges faced by trans people and ensure their inclusion in society.

In response to the ruling, the organizers of the Sindh Moorat March announced their intention to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.