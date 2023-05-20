Greece’s cultural restoration: Hundreds of looted artefacts returned to country

In a significant victory for cultural heritage preservation, Greece proudly announced the recovery of a valuable collection of looted artefacts, among them a remarkable 2nd-Century bronze statue depicting the iconic figure of Alexander the Great.

Following a lengthy legal battle with the company of British antiquities’ dealer Robin Symes, Greek officials successfully reclaimed the trove of artefacts. Symes had been known for his involvement in an illicit network of illegal traders, amassing thousands of stolen pieces over the years.

Greece has persistently fought to reclaim looted artefacts scattered across museums and private collections worldwide, and the repatriation of these 351 objects from Symes’s collection marks a significant milestone.

The 17-year legal battle finally concluded, prompting Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni to announce the news on Friday.

While Minister Mendoni did not explicitly mention if these artefacts were connected to the discovery made by Italian and Swiss authorities in 2016, where a cache of archaeological treasures allegedly stored by Symes at the Geneva free port in Switzerland was uncovered, it is likely that some items are part of that haul.

Notably, at the heart of the ongoing debate surrounding the return of cultural treasures to their countries of origin are the Parthenon Sculptures.

These magnificent artworks were controversially removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens during the early 19th Century by British soldier and diplomat Lord Elgin. Eventually, the sculptures were acquired by the British government in 1816 and found their place in the British Museum.

However, discussions regarding the potential repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures have been gaining momentum.

Talks are reported to be progressing, fuelling hopes for their return to their rightful home. As a positive step in this direction, the Vatican recently returned three fragments of the Parthenon temple that it had held for centuries.

The recovery of these looted artefacts, including the magnificent bronze statue of Alexander the Great, stands as a testament to Greece’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its rich cultural heritage.

It underscores the country’s determination to continue its efforts in retrieving and preserving significant historical treasures that rightfully belong to Greece and its people.