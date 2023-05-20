Netflix to release highly anticipated animated film ‘Nimona’

Netflix is preparing for the highly anticipated release of the animated feature film Nimona, based on the bestselling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, according to a report by Indie Wire.

Originally facing obstacles during development at Walt Disney Co., the project has now found a new home with Netflix and is scheduled to premiere this summer. The film boasts an impressive cast, with Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed taking on the lead roles.

Initially intended to be produced by Blue Sky Studios, Nimona was reportedly put on hold due to concerns from Disney about the queer themes present in the story. However, Netflix acquired the film rights in April 2022 and teamed up with Annapurna Pictures to bring the adaptation to audiences worldwide. Production resumed in early 2022 under the supervision of DNEG Animation.

The official synopsis of the Netflix film reveals that Nimona is set in a futuristic medieval world. The story follows Ballister Boldheart, played by Riz Ahmed, a knight who has been falsely accused of a crime. He finds an unlikely ally in Nimona, portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz, a mischievous teenager with the ability to shape-shift.

As the duo faces opposition from a kingdom that is against them, the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters begin to blur. They embark on a joint quest to wreak havoc and clear Ballister’s name. The film also features a stellar supporting cast including Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the animated feature brings Stevenson’s story to life from a screenplay by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. Producers Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, and Roy Lee collaborate with executive producers Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, and John Powers Middleton. Notably, ND Stevenson herself serves as a co-producer for the film.

Expressing her excitement about Netflix’s involvement, Stevenson took to Twitter, where she stated, “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter… but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her.” The author eagerly awaits the upcoming release and has announced that Nimona will hit screens in 2023 through a collaboration with Annapurna and Netflix.

Although the specific release date for Nimona is yet to be disclosed, Netflix has announced a special screening of the film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Audiences will have the opportunity to catch the premiere of Nimona on June 14 at this esteemed festival held in France.

Both Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz bring their immense talents to the project. Ahmed, an Academy Award nominee and winner, is renowned for his powerful performance in Sound of Metal, while Moretz has captivated audiences with her roles in films such as Kick-Ass, Let Me In, and If I Stay.