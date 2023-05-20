Imran Khan pessimistic commission won’t unearth audio leak perpetrators

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his deep concerns regarding the issue of audio leaks and the subsequent breach of privacy while expressing pessimism that the inquiry would be a ‘wild goose chase’ unless Terms of Reference (TORs) are not modified.

In a tweet, he emphasized the need to uncover the powerful and unknown entities responsible for the unlawful and unconstitutional surveillance of the Prime Minister’s Office and sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan lamented a deliberate omission in the TORs of the inquiry commission, stating that they fail to address the crucial question of identifying those behind the illegal and unauthorized tapping and recording of telephone conversations, including those involving high-ranking public officials.

He asserted that this egregious act not only violates the fundamental right to privacy guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution but also undermines the very fabric of democracy and the rule of law.

Imran Khan called for empowering the commission to investigate the identity of these powerful actors who engage in the covert surveillance of citizens, tamper with audio recordings, and subsequently leak them on social media platforms.

He stressed the importance of holding accountable not only those involved in the unlawful retrieval of data through phone tapping but also those responsible for fabricating and tampering with phone calls before disseminating them publicly.

The ex-PM reiterated that democracies governed by the rule of law are built on the premise that the state should not arbitrarily intrude into certain aspects of individuals’ lives.

He emphasized that the right to privacy and dignity, enshrined under Article 14, is grossly violated when the state unlawfully surveils its own citizens.

Drawing attention to the alarming revelation that some of the leaked calls originated from supposedly secure phone lines within the Prime Minister’s Office, PTI chairman expressed his disbelief that such audacious tapping could occur without his knowledge or authorization.

He demanded that the commission identify these elements who operate with impunity, seemingly above the law and beyond the control of even the prime minister himself.