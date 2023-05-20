Pakistani drama “Parizaad” set to air in Arabic

Amid growing popularity of Pakistani dramas, the hit series “Parizaad” is set to captivate a new audience as it prepares to air in Arabic.

Titled “Kareeban” in Arabic, this highly acclaimed drama stars Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead role and promises to be a cultural treat for viewers in the Arab-speaking world.

Originally aired in Pakistan between 2021 and 2022, “Parizaad” quickly gained a massive following due to its unique and untouched storyline. The captivating plot resonated with audiences, propelling it to the top of the ratings charts. Now, the gripping drama is set to captivate viewers in the Arab world with its Arabic adaptation.

The drama will be exclusively aired on Pakistan’s first Arabic language YouTube channel, allowing Arab viewers to enjoy the show at their convenience.

To build anticipation among the Arabic-speaking audience, the producers of “Kareeban” have released the Arabic poster of the series.

The poster showcases the main characters and hints at the intensity and emotional depth of the storyline, further piquing the interest of potential viewers.

The story of drama revolves around a boy who faces constant criticism due to his dark complexion. Despite the challenges he faces, the protagonist receives exceptional training that helps him rise above the prejudice and become recognized as a virtuous individual.

However, his journey towards success is not without its share of hardships, as he confronts the trials imposed by society and the passage of time.

Based on the novel “Parizaad” by Hashim Nadeem, this drama weaves a compelling narrative that tackles social issues and personal struggles, making it relatable to a wide audience.

The stellar cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly, Mashal Khan, Urwa Hussain, and Nauman Ijaz, who have all delivered exceptional performances, adding to the series’ acclaim.