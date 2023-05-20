Watch Live
High food costs lead to 38% fall in purchasing power of people

Food prices have consistently risen in 11 months to reach 47%
Shakeel Ahmed May 20, 2023
Photo: file

The purchasing power of people in Pakistan has decreased by 38% due to the high cost of food, as per the World Bank’s Food Security Update Report.

Food prices have consistently risen in 11 months and reached 47%, as per the report.

The World Bank report states that the devastating floods also caused a significant increase in the prices of basic commodities, including wheat.

Despite a fall in the global fuel and fertilizer prices, food has been relatively expensive, the report stated.

The World Bank also reported that six million people faced a famine in the neighboring Afghanistan. In Sri Lanka, too, food is 60% expensive on an annual basis.

In Bangladesh, food is 8.1% expensive, the highest in 33 years, the report noted.

However, a declining trend was witnessed in the prices of pulses, vegetables in Nepal.

