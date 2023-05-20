Watch Live
Money » Power

Karachi consumers face additional burden as power tariff rises by Rs1.55

New electricity prices will be applicable from this month
Zaheer Ali Khan May 20, 2023
Karachi consumers are set to bear the brunt of another increase in power tariffs as the federal government has approved a hike of Rs1.55 per unit.

The decision comes under the fuel adjustment mechanism for the previous year, 2022.

The new electricity prices will be applicable from this month, imposing an additional financial burden on the residents of Karachi.

Moreover, the increase will be applicable to all consumers except Lifeline consumers.

Karachi

nepra

electricity

K-Electric

power tariff

