IHC judges meet CJP Bandial amid SC-centre standoff

Amidst a brewing rift between the federal government and the country’s top court over the elections fiasco, five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

According to reports, the meeting extended beyond three hours, with the absence of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in the gathering.

Judicial commission to probe into audio leaks

Earlier, the federal government has constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the audio leak related to judges.

The commission will comprise Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification issued said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification also expressed concerns on behalf of the federal government.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Division says controversial audio leaks featuring a former chief justice of Pakistan are floating in the media. The conversation about judges raise serious concerns about their impartiality.

The audios of chief justices or judges of high courts have damaged public confidence, it further stated.

People have expressed concerns about the impartiality of judges of high courts, the document stated.