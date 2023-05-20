Speaker to decide on accepting 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations or not: LHC

The Lahore High Court has issued a written verdict on the petitions against accepting the resignations of 72 members of the National Assembly.

Justice Shahid Karim said in the two-page decision that the National Assembly speaker should hear each member separately and decide whether to accept his resignation or not.

In case a member fails to appear, the speaker will have the authority to take a decision.

Justice Karim issued the verdict on the petitions of Riyaz Fatiana and others.

The notifications issued by the speaker and the election commission are declared null and void, the verdict stated.

The speaker must give at least two opportunities to each member to present his/her position, the court noted.

If the members do not appear before the speaker, he shall have the power to decide on the resignations, the verdict noted.