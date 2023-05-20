Law to take its course on Imran’s billion-rupee corruption: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he is thankful his innocence has been proved in the Ashiana housing scandal.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, the prime minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan instituted fake cases against him and his fellow party leaders.

“Time proved that we are innocent and became a target of political revenge,” he added.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif gets clean chit in Ashiana housing scandal

PM Sharif further said the former government of Imran Khan took anti-national steps instead of development.

“Imran Khan pushed the country into the IMF trap due to which the people are suffering,” he claimed, adding his government has been clearing the landmines laid by Imran Khan for a year.

The PM claimed he worked day and night to improve relations with China again.

Also Read: Makkah hotel fire: Grieved PM orders best treatment to injured

Those who misled the people of Pakistan will be punished according to the law, the PM stressed.

Imran Khan has been caught in the Toshakhana, foreign funding and Al-Qadir Trust cases, Shehbaz said, adding the law will take its course on Imran Khan’s alleged corruption of billions of rupees.

“We do not believe in political revenge, but Imran Khan has reaped what he sowed,” the PM stated.

He further commented that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon, adding time has proved that the former premier was subjected to cruelty and injustice.