Afridi comes out of retirement for Veterans World Cup

Former national team captain Shahid Khan Afridi will once again don the green shirt as he participates in the upcoming Veterans World Cup, authorities have confirmed Saturday.

The tournament will witness the return of several former captains of the Pakistan cricket team, including the legendary Shahid Afridi, as they showcase their skills in the prestigious event.

In addition to Afridi, renowned cricket figures Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will also be representing Pakistan in the Veterans World Cup.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Karachi from September 23 to October 8 this year, will feature players over 40 years of age, bringing together seasoned veterans from around the world.

The Veterans Cricket Association expressed its enthusiasm regarding the participation of these esteemed players, highlighting their invaluable experience and contributions to the sport. With their inclusion, the tournament is expected to be a thrilling display of skill and camaraderie among the cricketing greats.

Teams from eight countries, including Australia, are set to compete in the Veterans World Cup, making it a truly international affair.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the Veterans World Cup, the Veterans Cricket Association took to Facebook to address certain misconceptions circulating about the event.

They clarified that the Over 40s World Cup is the official tournament sanctioned by the association.

The association explained that discussions have been underway for the past nine months to merge the various age groups, including the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s, into a single governing body known as the International Masters Cricket (IMC). Two proposals for the governance model have been formulated after extensive meetings and deliberations.

It was further clarified that a company named “050s Cricket World Cup INC.” organized previous editions of the Over 50s World Cup in 2018 and 2023 but has no affiliation with the Over 40s World Cup.

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) reiterated its commitment to organizing a grand World Cup, with nine matches scheduled at the iconic National Bank Stadium, also known as the Test Centre.

These matches will be telecast live, allowing fans around the world to witness the return of cricketing legends such as Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, and many others representing Pakistan.