ATC hands over Imran Ismail to police on two-day physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on two-day physical remand in connection with May 9 riots following PTI supremo Imran Khan’s arrest.

The police produced the former Sindh governor in ATC. During the hearing, the investigating officer said that there are allegations of damaging government property and spreading terror against the accused, urging for a physical remand of the accused to facilitate further investigation into the matter.

Read also: No respite for PTI as ex-governor Imran Ismail also arrested

Consequently, the court granted a two-day physical remand of Imran Ismail, ordering him to appear before the court on Monday.

In a quest for transparency and progress, the court also sought a detailed progress report from the investigating officer to be presented during the next hearing.