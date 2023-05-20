Watch Live
Super tax on high-income individuals, companies to be retained in new budget

Tax of 1% to 10% to be applicable on income of Rs150m to Rs300m
Shakeel Ahmed May 20, 2023
The new budget has proposed to retain the super tax on high-income individuals and companies. The income of Rs150 million to Rs300 million will be taxed from 1% to 10%.

Preparations for tax proposals for the budget 2023-24 are under way. Super tax on high income individuals and companies is being proposed to be retained.

A super tax of 1% to 10% will be applicable on the income of Rs150 million to Rs300 million, sources said.

The income of Rs150m will be taxed 1%, 2% on an income of Rs200m and those earning Rs250m will be charged a super tax at the rate of 3%.

A super tax of 30% will be retained on car makers, banking, steel, and fertilizer sectors.

A tax will also be collected from textile, petroleum, cement, pharmaceutical, and sugar sectors

Meanwhile, a delay in the IMF program and the political uncertainty in the country have affected the schedule for budget 2023-24 also, as a meeting of the National Accounts Committee has been rescheduled for the second time.

The meeting has now been re-convened on Monday.

