Three soldiers martyred in crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan

As many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom and one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Zarghun, the area of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was launched in the area against suspected terrorists who attacked a security post.

“Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists,” stated the military’s media wing.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred while one terrorist was also killed.

The military identified the martyred soldiers as Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed, Sepoy Mudassir Shaheed and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer.

The ISPR stated that the post had recently been established to “check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area”.

“Based on follow-up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched,” the statement said further.

The operation is “progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area”.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of the province,” added the statement.