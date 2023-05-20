Judicial commission to probe into audio leaks related to judges

The federal government has constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the audio leak related to judges.

The commission will comprise Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification issued said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification also expressed concerns on behalf of the federal government.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Division says controversial audio leaks featuring a former chief justice of Pakistan are floating in the media. The conversation about judges raise serious concerns about their impartiality.

The audios of chief justices or judges of high courts have damaged public confidence, it further stated.

People have expressed concerns about the impartiality of judges of high courts, the document stated.

The notification also said the judiciary is one of the main pillars under the Constitution. If the independence of the judiciary is damaged, the trust of the society is shattered.

The commission shall determine the violation of the independence of the judiciary, and the right to a fair trial. If the audios are fake or fabricated, their makers should also be probed, the notification stated.

The judicial commission shall have all the powers conferred in Section 10 in addition to those under the Act. The federation and provinces shall be obliged to assist the commission in carrying out its functions.

As per the notification, the federal government shall provide an office and secretary to the commission for inquiry.

The attorney general for Pakistan shall assist the commission and provide all necessary documents and materials.

The commission shall initiate an inquiry immediately after the notification of its constitution. The commission will complete the inquiry in 30 days and submit a report to the federal government.

If the commission requires more time, the federal government will facilitate it, the notification stated.