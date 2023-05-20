Three students killed in bus-bike collision

In an unfortunate incident, three students were killed after a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near Kali Pul area of Kot Addu on Saturday.

As per officials, the victims, who were on their way to school, were brothers, aged between 8 and 17 years old.

Two lost their lives on the spot, while another brother succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, a bus traveling at an excessive speed collided with the motorcycle.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the three brothers died instantaneously due to the sheer force of the accident.

Reportedly, the bike was completely mangled, emphasizing the magnitude of the collision.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the lifeless bodies of the young victims to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Kot Addu.

In the meantime, police have launched an investigation and search operation for the bus driver, who managed to flee the scene immediately after the accident.