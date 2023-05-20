Watch Live
PTI announces support for JI candidate for Karachi mayor poll

Party alleges PPP engaged in pre-poll rigging in mayor's election process
Moonis Ahmed May 20, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which obtained the third spot in the local government elections of Sindh, has announced its support for the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for the Karachi mayor’s slot.

The PTI has alleged that the PPP is engaged in pre-poll rigging in the mayor’s election process.

The PPP wants to elect the mayor as soon as possible, it added.

The party further said it has also approached the court on this matter. The mayor should be elected in a transparent manner, the PTI Karachi chapter said.

The PTI further alleged that the PPP and the MQM do not want the public mandate to be accepted.

It further alleged that the PPP is abducting elected local body representatives through the Sindh police, adding the municipal representatives were being abducted before they take oath.

