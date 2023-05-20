Makkah hotel fire: Grieved PM orders best treatment to injured

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of eight Pakistanis in a fire in Makkah. He has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Sharif offered condolences to the bereaved families of the Makkah hotel fire victims. The Religious Affairs Ministry was instructed to provide the best care to the injured and all possible facilities to the relatives of the deceased.

At least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims were killed and several others injured after a horrific broke out on the third floor of a private hotel in Makkah on Friday.

Among the deceased, six belonged to the Kasur district of Punjab, while the remaining two were from Burewala.

So far, four of the deceased have been identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, maternal grandfather, and father-in-law.

Additionally, Haji Ashraf, his wife, and mother-in-law were also among those who lost their lives in the fire.

Reportedly, these pilgrims were on their way to perform Umrah.

As the fire rapidly spread through the hotel, many people were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency services.

Local authorities and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, extinguished the flames and evacuate the hotel occupants. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out in a room due to a short circuit and soon spread to other rooms. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the meantime, the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah has been providing assistance and support to the affected families.

In response to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday said in a press release that they had reports of eight deaths and six injured Pakistanis in the incident.

The Pakistan Mission in Jeddah was in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.