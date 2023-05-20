Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 20th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 20th May 2023 May 20, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 20th May 2023 Recommended Shehbaz Sharif gets clean chit in Ashiana housing scandal Lahore admin wraps up Zaman Park encroachments removal operation YouTube Generated $40 Billion in Sales in the Past Year, CEO Says Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular ‘Cryptocurrency in Pakistan’ will never be legalized: declares Aisha Ghaus Pasha Nida Yasir slammed for interviewing Nasir Khan Jan, absurd behaviour Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away