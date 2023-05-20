No FIR yet into suicide blast near Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Zhob

A case into the suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob could not be registered yet.

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department claim that legal proceedings are being completed to register the case.

Nadra is being referred to for the identification of the suicide bomber, police officials said.

The police further said that the organs of the suicide bomber and the evidence found through geofencing will be sent for forensics.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq met with the Balochistan governor in Quetta on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Saleh Nasir was also present in the meeting.

Governor Abdul Wali Kakar inquired about the JI chief, and also condemned Friday’s bomb blast.

The political situation of the country and the province was also discussed in the meeting.

On Friday evening, a bomb blast occurred near the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, who was on his way to address a rally in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

According to JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif, the party chief was on his way to Zhob in Balochistan to address a rally, where his convoy was attacked with a suicide bomb before entering the city.

The spokesman said the suicide bomber was killed while the JI emir remained safe, though he is said to have suffered minor injuries.

Police claimed four people have been injured in the blast.

Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Tariq claims Sirajul Haq escaped the blast unhurt.